NESTOR, Jaxen L. "Jax"



Age 14, of Gratis, OH, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 8, 2022. He was born in Kettering, OH, on April 2, 2008, the son of Jessica M. (Barnhart) and Matthew J. Nestor He was a Freshman at Preble Shawnee High School with many friends. Jaxen loved sports, dirt bikes, trucks, working and fishing. He was a wonderful kid with a great sense of humor; and was very loving and respectful of family. He will be deeply missed by his numerous relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings Lauren (Cameron Hake) Todd, Landen Todd, John Nestor, and Josie Nestor; his grandparents, Jeff (Jenny) Nestor, Carol Nestor, and Karen Barnhart. A Visitation will be held 5 – 7 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Tim Cox officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Please share condolences at



daltonfh.net