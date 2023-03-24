Nesselroad (Hughes), Judy Ann



Judy Nesselroad (née Hughes), Fairfield. Beloved wife of Robert L. Nesselroad for 62 years. Devoted mother of the late Julie Lynn Nesselroad, Beth A. Zimmerman, and Jay D. (Phyllis) Nesselroad. Judy passed away on March 9 at the age of 83 years. A retired registered nurse, she was also an active member of Lindenwald United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and a Stephen Minister. Visitation is Friday, March 31, 2023 from 3:30 until the time of service at 4:00pm. at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lindenwald United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .



