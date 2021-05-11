NESMITH, Sarah Marie



Sarah Marie Nesmith was born and taken into the Lord's arms on April 28, 2021. She is survived by her mom and dad, who will always love her, Lindsey (Cline) and John Nesmith; her great-grandpa, Floyd Frost, Jr.; her god-grandma, Alisha



Bradley; uncles, Timothy and Tyrone Cline; aunt, Jessica Clay; great-uncles, Paul Frost and Joseph L. Frost, Sr.; and great-aunt, Alice Frost. She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Valina Frost and Mary Wilson; her grandfathers, Timothy Lee Cline, Sr. and Thomas Lenton Nesmith; and great-grandmother, Florence Marie Frost. "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever Believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life." A memorial service will be held for Sarah at Full Gospel



Community Church on Thursday at 7:00 pm. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

