Nelson, Flora

Flora "Edna" Nelson age 86 of Fairfield went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday March 16, 2023 surrounded by family. She was born on November 2, 1936 in Clay County, KY the daughter of the late John Taylor and Sarah (nee Johnson) Rich. On January 19, 1954 she married the love of her life Kenny Nelson. Edna was a devout Christian who has been serving the Lord for over 46 years. She was a great seamstress, artist, and cook. Edna's favorite bible verse that she quoted all the time was Isaiah 45 verse 2 "God goes before you and make the crooked places straight". She was the Matriarch of the family and will be dearly missed by all. She is survived by her loving husband of over 69 years, Kenny Nelson; three daughters Anita (James) Kinsella, Monica (Robert) Bishop, and Gina (Terry) Williams; six grandchildren Samuel Kinsella, Sarah (Brandon) Bleininger, Amber (Renea) Weikle, Brandon (Molly) Williams, Hannah (Chris Buchanan) Bishop, and Kenneth Bishop; eight great grandchildren Joey Bleininger, Westley Bleininger, TJ Snyder, Levi Snyder, William Weikle, RJ Weikle, Karter Williams, Cash Williams; one sister Zella (Richard) Matthews; one sister in law Krista Rich. Edna also leaves behind her best buddy, her dog Dolly. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by three siblings Viola Allen, Gracie Taylor, and Ted Rich. The family would like to thank Linda Morales, Paul Matthews, and Tiffany Ingram for everything they have done for the family. Visitation will be on Monday March 20, 2023 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM- 8:00PM. The funeral will be on Tuesday March 21, 2023 at the funeral home at 12:00PM with Pastor Darryl McCoy officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com

