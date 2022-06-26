NEIMAN, Kathleen TURNER

TURNER NEIMAN, Kathleen J.



Kathleen J. Turner Neiman, 79, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away suddenly on June 14, 2022. She was born in Buffalo, New York, and spent her childhood in Detroit and St. Louis before moving to Kettering. She graduated from Marti School then went on to attend and graduate from Western College for Women. Her professional life centered on wordsmithing and editing.



Kathleen was deeply devoted to her family, friends, and community. An avid cat lover, Kathleen adopted many cats through the years and had a genuine heart for animals. She was a devotee of the arts, loved music and theater, and frequented Dayton Philharmonic and Shuster Center performances. She traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states, much of Canada, Europe, and Russia. Kathleen was a long-time member of the Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, the Dayton Women's Club, Western College Alumnae Association, and the Dayton College Women's Club.



She is preceded in death by husband Ralph Neiman; mother Kathryn Turner; and father Daniel Turner; and daughter by marriage Jo Neiman. She is survived by sister Cheryl Turner; brother-in-law Michael Woolley; niece Meredith Turner-



Woolley (Christian Zacarias) and children Wesley and Ellis; niece Hilary Edwards (Tom) and children Nate and Sky; son by marriage Tim Neiman; daughter by marriage Dulcie Neiman (Jacek Musial); stepson Seth Neiman; granddaughters Kaitlin Skilken, Sydney Skilken, and Maia Musial; grandson Andrew Zappin (Tamara Cruz); Kai Neiman and Alex Neiman. She also leaves behind dear cousin Patt Hartung and beloved friends Iris Carter and Gary Courts.



Kathleen will be laid to rest at Woodland Mausoleum in a private ceremony. A memorial gathering in her honor will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

