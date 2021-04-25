NEIDHART,



George Frederick "Fred"



Fred left his Earthly home at age 82, to go to his heavenly home on April 15, 2021.



He was with his wife and



family. Fred was a born-again Christian, quiet and patient



person, and loving husband and father. He was employed by Navistar Inc. for 38 years and retired as a Major



Programs Engineer. He is



survived by his wife of 62 years Barbara (Dooley), daughter Beth (Nussbaum), and his son Scott. He left 2 granddaughters, Allison Morris and Ashley Nussbaum, and 2 great-grandsons. No services will be held in Ohio. Share memories and stories at www.pagetheus.com. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the charity of your choice in his name.

