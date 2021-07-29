NEFF, James E. "Jim"



61, of Powell, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in his home. Jim was born on July 7, 1960, in Springfield to James R. and Elaine F. (Wakeley) Neff. He was a graduate of Miami University in



Oxford, Ohio, and had been employed as a Sr. Insurance



Underwriter for Trustmark. Jim was an avid Ohio State Football fan, and a Mopar and NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed spending time on the beach and loved his dog, Max. Survivors include his father, James R. Neff; his fiance, Kim Slygh; three children, Courtney Neff, Rachel Neff and Elizabeth Neff; four grandchildren, Everly, Scarlett, Elaine and Matthew; a sister, Karin Mayfield; nephew, Justin (Lucy) Mayfield. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, starting at 10:00am in the funeral home. Burial will



follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial



contributions may be made to The James Comprehensive



Cancer Center, OSU Foundation, 1480 W. Lane Ave.,



Columbus, OH 43221.

