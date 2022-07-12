NEFF, Cheryl Ann



Age 74, of Dayton, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born April 21, 1948, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ronald and Helen Heath. Cheryl was an avid golfer and bowler, and never turned down a shopping trip or glass of white zin out of a red solo cup. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 42 years, Robert; children, Elise Bertke, Amy (Ed) Blankenship, Brad (Catherine) Neff; grandchildren, Olivia, Lindsey, Dylan, Annie, and Mackenzie. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Randy Neff. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. She will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

