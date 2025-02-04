Neff, Alma Marie



Alma Marie Neff, age 89, of Greenville, formerly of West Milton, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2025. She was born January 23, 1936 to Edward & Rose (Didier) DeBrosse in Dayton, Ohio.



She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Joseph A. Neff in 2013; grandsons Martez and Brian; siblings Marie Kramer, Ralph DeBrosse, Annie Pickle, Frank DeBrosse, and Herman DeBrosse.



She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Crystal (Bert) Holler of Greenville, Joe Neff of Piqua, George Neff of Miamisburg, Rose Neff of Arcanum, Damian (Patty) Neff of Miamisburg, and Ramon (Char) Neff of Miamisburg; 22 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; sister Teresa Scibilia.



Alma was a member of the Church of the Transfiguration Catholic Church in West Milton and the West Milton Senior Citizens Center.



The family will receive friends from 9-10:30 AM on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 6 at the Church of the Transfiguration, 972 S. Miami St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Milton Senior Citizens Center or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online memories of Alma may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



