NEELY, Peggy R.



Of Dayton, OH, originally from Sumter, SC, was welcomed into Heaven on Sunday, July 11, 2021. She is survived by sons



Michael and Matthew Neely, daughter and son-in-law Monique and Keith Hobbs, grandson and granddaughter-in-law Larry and Mackenzie Kennon, son-in-law Larry Kennon Sr., granddaughter Ginna Evans, Johanna, Jake and Stephanie Beck and



children, son-in-law David Novotny, brother-in-law and sister Maj. General George (USAF) and Jho Edwards, nephew George Allen Edwards III, Mark Vojvodich, nieces Paula Polombit and Deborah Van Debos, Adeline Neely, Dr. Stephen and Betty Neely, the Wheeler's, Susan Cox, the Moore's,



Carole Covault, Vickie Armintroudt, Jackie Patterson, Shirley Andrews, Stan Temple, beloved dogs Dexter and Gizmo, and many more. There are so many dear friends that we could not mention them all; just know that Peggy loved and cherished her family, friends, and life. Peggy was preceded in death by the love of her life, Lt. Col. David F. Neely (USAF), parents



Thomas Stewart and Jessie Michaels, her dearly beloved step-dad George Michaels, brother-in-law and sister Maj. General Mele (USAF) and Caroldean Vojvodich, her in-laws Commander Guy Morton Neely Sr. (USN) and Betty, Rear Admiral Robert L. (USN) and Mildred Dennison, brother-in-law Lt. Commander Guy Morton Neely Jr. (USN), Mary Swank, Bill Wheeler, and daughter-in-law Leatha Neely. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at 2 pm at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd, Dayton, OH 45432.

