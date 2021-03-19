NEELEY, Gregory Alan



Age 68, of Dayton, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Miami



Valley North Hospital.



Greg was born on November 24, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, to Thomas and Edith (Shepherd) Neeley. Upon graduating from Belmont High School, he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Building Construction and



Design from John Brown



University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.



Wanting to be a builder since the 5th grade, Greg moved back to Dayton where he expanded his father's construction



company. In May, 1979, the dream of Neeley Construction was born. In 1981, Greg married the love of his life, Becky, and they raised 4 children, a passel of animals and nonstop



adventures.



Greg was a member of Christian Life Center church. He loved creating custom gifts for friends and family and put great thought into his gifts. He was an avid reader and most



evenings he could be found sitting by the fire with a book or Kindle in his hands. When anyone had a need, Greg was the first one to visit or offer assistance, never waiting to be asked.



Greg was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Becky (Varney) Neeley; children, Julie Neeley, Grant (Beka) Neeley, Scott (Shannon) Neeley and Grace Neeley; grandchildren, Parker, Ridge and Oakley Neeley; sister, Vivian (Jim) Bingamon; nieces, Mary (Eric) Odell, Christine (Steve) Thompson, Jolene Oney and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.



Greg will be remembered for his ingenuity, dry humor, famous one liners, and his favorite Bible verses, which he instilled in his children: Proverbs 3:5-6, Joshua 1:9 and Colossians 3:23.



A celebration of life will be held, Saturday, March 27 at Basore Road Grace Brethren Church, 5675 Basore Rd. Dayton, Ohio. Cremation has taken place and visitation with the family will begin at 11 am with services at Noon with an opportunity to share a memory of Greg. A meal will be provided after the service for those wishing to remain.



You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Gregory at



www.ConnerAndKoch.com