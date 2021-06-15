springfield-news-sun logo
NEEDLES, Carol Lucille

93, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Friday morning, June 11th, at Bethany Lutheran Village. Carol will be inurned in the mausoleum at Woodland Cemetery beside her husband Charles. A service will be held at a

later date once arrangements can be finalized. We wish to thank the staff at Bethany Lutheran Village and Ohio's

Hospice of Dayton for their wonderful care and support over the last year. If desired, contributions can be made to either organization in Carol's name. For full obituary please visit


www.Routsong.com


