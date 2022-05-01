NEAVES, Patricia

NEAVES (Millikin), Patricia A.



Age 86, of Clayton, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. She had worked at Rikes department stores and later worked as a teachers aide for Salem Christian Academy.



Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family, watching



television shows and movies, doing crossword puzzles, decorating and gardening. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Scott and Jennifer Neaves, grandchildren: Fawne (Mark) Wilson, Kelley Neaves, great-grandchildren: Kaelyn, Cole, Avaree, Avionn, sister: Virginia (Albert "Bud") Wetzel, sister-in-law: Mary Jane Millikin, niece: Sandy Haworth, other



nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Ronald Neaves, daughter:



Debbie Kennard, parents: Earl and Virginia (Roof) Millikin, brothers: Eddie and Bob Millikin. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Jody McGuire officiating. Interment will follow the service at Arlington



Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com