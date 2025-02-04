Neatherton, Robert S.



Age 57, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2025. Bob graduated from Valley View High School, class of 1987 and University of Findlay, 1992 and was employed by DMAX. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2025 from 4-7pm at the First Church of God, 760 Farmersville Pk, Germantown OH. Funeral Services will be on Friday at the church beginning at 11am with burial immediately following at Germantown Union Cemetery. Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, Germantown OH serving the family, online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com



