NEAL, Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Neal, 84 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. She was born September 1, 1936, to Arthur "Doc" and



Edna (Lancaster) Viel in



Middletown, Ohio. Pat and her late husband, Bill were the owners of Neal's Body Shop and many beautiful classic cars. In addition, she was a secretary at Middletown Regional



Hospital, and office manager at Trenton Auto Broker, Dillard's Department store in Towne Mall and Tri-County Mall for many years. She was a member of the Monroe First Church of God. An avid sports fan she was the Blue Ball Mom of the



"Blue Ball Gang", a huge Duke fan and the gem of our family. She is survived in death by her daughter, Traci Lee Wilson of Monroe, Ohio, daughter-in-law, Jill Neal of Monroe, sister-in-law, Leah Viel, grandchildren; Alaina and Aiden Wilson, and special friends, Justin and Adain Hamilton, Dusty and Kelly Griffin and family and many nieces and nephews. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Carl Neal, her parents, son, Todd Alan Neal, stepson, Greg Neal, brother, Donald Viel, sister, Norma Lambert and her husband Robert. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Celebration of Life Service will take place at 1:00



following visitation. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to P.A.W.S., 6302



Crossings Blvd., Monroe, OH 45050, due to her love of animals or Hospice of Cincinnati. Condolences may be sent to the



family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



