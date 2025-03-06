Neal, Marcia Susan



Age 76, formerly of Hamilton, died Monday, March 03, 2025 at Sanctuary Pointe in Cincinnati. She was born on December 6, 1948 the daughter of Leslie and Norma (Houser) Neal. She was employed for many years in the offices of Reus Wolohan and Brower Products. She is survived by her brother Thomas Neal of Centerville. She was preceded in death by her parents Leslie and Norma Neal. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, March 07, 2025 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton 45013. Burial will follow in Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 am until time of the services at the funeral home. Online Condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



