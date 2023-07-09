Naumoff, Rose



Naumoff, Rose, 77, of Springfield, Ohio, went home to Jesus peacefully with her family by her side on July 7th, 2023 at Northwood Nursing Home. Rose was known for her love of her family, her favorite color, purple, and music of all kinds, the louder the better. Rose was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, James Naumoff; her mother, Rose Hutslar; her son-in-law, Will Pryor; and grandson, Adam DeLong. Rose is survived by her daughters, Julie Pryor, Toni Lynn (Matt) Quick and Nikki Barger (Josh Liss); sister, Ellen Nassr; brothers, Billy Hutslar and Mark Hutslar; her grandchildren, Wendal DeLong, Brian (Kate) DeLong, Mark DeLong, Sophia Blevins, Jamie Craft, Jason (Faith) Pryor, William (Molli) Pryor and Trina Newman; and many beautiful great-grandchildren. Services will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 1660 E. High St., on Tuesday, July 11th at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Hamrick officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to United Senior Services of Springfield.



Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral