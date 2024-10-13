Naudasher, Wanda Lee

age 93, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2024. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will take place at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/329631. For full obit please visit www.Routsong.com

