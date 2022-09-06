NASH, Joanne



87, of Springfield, Ohio, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the OSU Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. She was born on February 24, 1935, in Piqua, Ohio, the daughter of Henry and Gladys (Jackson) Baker.



She was a very loving, caring, and religious soul. She was an LPN at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Ohio, until her retirement in 1999.



Joanne leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved and faithful husband of over 66 years, Donald, Sr., and three children, Donald Nash, Jr (Patricia), Cheryl Stewart (Robert, Jr), and Renee Nash. Four grandchildren, Corey Nash, Derrick Whitehurst, Amber Stewart, and Robert (Bobby) Stewart, II, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert, and Ronald Baker.



Service for Joanne Nash will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 West Mulberry Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00 am until the time of service which will be at 12-noon with Pastor Carl Hutchins officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

