Naseman, Albert

Naseman, Fr. Albert



Fr. Alfred Naseman, C.PP.S.



June 22, 1939  July 31, 2024



Fr. Alfred E. Naseman, C.PP.S., 85, died at 5 A.M. on July 31, 2024 at the Infirmary at St. Charles Center, Carthagena, OH. He had been in failing health.



He was born on June 22, 1939, in Dayton, to the late Alfred J. and Ruth (Rogers) Naseman. He entered the Congregation in 1953 at Brunnerdale, the Congregation's former high school seminary near Canton, OH, and was ordained on May 13, 1967, in Canton, OH.



During his 57 years as a priest, Fr. Naseman was involved in teaching, vocation work, preaching and retreat ministries, and in the leadership of the Congregation.



After his ordination, Fr. Naseman was an instructor at Brunnerdale for 10 years. During that time, he also was certified to lead religious education classes for people with physical and developmental disabilities.



Fr. Naseman was named director of vocations in 1977, and ministered with priest and brother candidates for nine years, including three years (1981-83) with high school seminarians at Precious Blood Seminary in Liberty, Mo., and three years (1983-85) as director of seminarians at Saint Joseph's College in Rensselaer, IN.



In 1985, Fr. Naseman joined a retreat team at Brunnerdale Center, then moved to St. Charles Center in 1987, continuing in retreat and renewal ministry. He also lived for a few years at the Missionaries' Sorrowful Mother Shrine in Bellevue, Ohio, before returning to St. Charles in 2007. Fr. Naseman continued to minister as a preacher and retreat leader, as well as volunteering at neighboring parishes, as long as he was able.



During his years of active fulltime ministry, Fr. Naseman also served on the Congregation's provincial council, and was the coordinator for the Amici, an association of former members and those who were educated by the Missionaries.



He was preceded in death by his brother, David.



Survivors include his brother, Raymond (Linda), of Charolotte, NC; and his sister-in-law, Donna, of Troy, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Fr. Naseman was a kind and graceful soul who did not think in straight lines. A lover of art and poetry, he often used both to illustrate points when leading a retreat. Fr. Naseman appreciated the creative power of God and shared in that divine spirit of endless possibilities, endless compassion and understanding. Fr. Naseman had an enduring love for his hometown of Dayton and the Dayton Art Institute.



A good listener and avid supporter of all God's children, Fr. Naseman was quick with a smile, his eyes luminous with the opportunity to relay God's mercy to anyone who was troubled or anxious.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 P.M. on Monday, August 5, 2024 at St. Charles Center, with Fr. Jeffrey Kirch presiding and Fr. Tim McFarland as homilist. Burial will follow in the Community cemetery.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2024 from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass on Monday, August 4, 2024.



A wake service will take place at 7 P.M. in the Assumption Chapel.



Memorial donations may be made to the Missionaries of the Precious Blood, United States Province.



