June 8, 2021

NARTKER, Caroline Lee "Carol"

Age 77, of Tipp City, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 8, 2021, with her family at her side at Wexner Medical Center in

Columbus. Carol was born May 23, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Daniel and Rita (Quinter) Martin. Carol is survived by her loving husband of over 56 years, Richard Joseph Nartker; sons Gregory (Kim) Nartker; Patrick (Sandy) Nartker; Brian Nartker; daughters Amy (Paul) Broerman; and Sarah Nartker; along with 10 grandchildren. See website for full obituary. The family will host a visitation from 5 – 8 p.m.,

Monday, June 14, 2021, at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, 507 West Jefferson St., New Carlisle, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on June 15, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 209 W Lake Ave, New Carlisle, Ohio, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery,

Dayton, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.trostelchapman.com



