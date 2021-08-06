springfield-news-sun logo
NAPIER, Sharon

NAPIER, Sharon L.

Age 72 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday,

August 3, 2021, at home with her husband by her side.

Sharon was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Jessy and Pearl (George) Burress. She

retired from Appleton Paper Co., West Carrollton. Preceding her in death was her parents and sister Debbie Burress.

Sharon is survived by her

husband of 34 years, Glenn "Rick" Napier; daughters, Tammy L. and husband Tim E.

Roberts, and Angela M. Napier; sisters and brothers, Karen

Allen, Bev Burt, Tony Burress, and Larry Burress. Funeral

services will be Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Pastor Tim Baker officiating, Visitation will be

Sunday before the funeral from 12 noon-2 p.m. Graveside committal service will be Monday, August 9, 2021, at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg at 10 a.m.

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

