NANGLE, John F. "Jack"



82 of Springfield, passed away August 17, 2021, at his residence of 61 years. He was born August 29, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio, to Gladys P. (Strader) and James H. Nangle. Survivors



include his wife of 62 years,



Patricia A. (Brown) Nangle, his children John (Dianne), T.J., Rob (Sharon), Karen, and Dan



(Shirley), grandchildren: Carrie (Jared) White, Scott and Ryan Nangle, Daniel Butts, Emily (Brandon) Reder, Liz (Kyle) Comer, Anna (Luke) Nobbe, and Kyle Linson, great-grandchildren: Jenna White, Isabel and Evan Nangle, Logan Reder, Caroline and Jack Nobbe. He is also survived by his sister Rosemary (Gary) Hansford, numerous nieces, nephews, special friends, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his



parents, brothers Jim (Loeda) and Chuck, sister Carol (Jerry) Cligrow. Jack was a member of St. Joseph Parish, K of C 624, Celina Moose Lodge, Machinist Club, and American Foundryman's Society. He began his journey as a pattern maker at Morris Bean Company, working there for seven years. He worked briefly at International Harvester before joining



Fenton Foundry Supply where he worked for 20 years as a sales representative. At the age of 60, he became a



co-founder of Dayton Foundry Supply where he worked until retiring at the age of 70. Jack's favorite thing was being



surrounded by family and his many special friends whether it be at the lake, "The Shack", boating, fishing, golfing, family events and simply enjoying life. He touched the lives of many and will be remembered for his sense of humor, "quick wit", mischievous grin, and desire to always help others. Visitation will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday in St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Parish, 819 Kenton Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505 or Catholic Central Athletic Boosters, Attn: Jaimee Jordan, 1200 E. High Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505.

