1 hour ago

NANGLE, John F. "Jack"

82 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away August 17, 2021. Visitation will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m., Sunday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME, Springfield. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday in St. Joseph Church, Springfield. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Springfield. If

desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Parish, 819 Kenton Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505 or Catholic Central Athletic Boosters, Attn: Jaimee Jordan, 1200 E. High Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505.

