NAGLE, Adam J.



4/5/1982 - 10/23/2022



The community lost a source of light on Sunday, October 23, 2022, when Adam J. Nagle passed away at home. A master educator, Adam taught humanities to his beloved seventh and eighth graders at Challenge Magnet School where he served as the middle school social studies coordinator. He inspired students to think creatively, grow as collaborators, challenge their own thinking, participate in respectful, high-level discourse, and share their voices. His classroom was a safe space for students to take risks and explore new perspectives. He was warm, approachable, and supportive of all students. He was loved and respected by colleagues, students, and families. Adam was born on April 5, 1982, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and graduated from Sacred Heart Elementary School, Stephen T. Badin High School ('00) and Ohio University ('04) where he served as president of his fraternity, Sigma Chi. After earning a master's in political science at OU, he went on to earn a second master's degree in international security at the Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver. Always a lover of words and writing, Adam found his home in the classroom amid his beloved students. He was an avid skier, inquisitive traveler, Francophile, guide, and sharp witted observer of life. He is survived by his parents, Joe and Maude Nagle of Hamilton, Ohio, sisters Anne Leonard of Marietta, Georgia, Hilary Murdock (Mitch) of Oak Park, IL, as well as nieces and nephews, Jack and Autumn Leonard and Mae and Miles Murdock, and a host of extended family. His crew of beloved and loyal Denver friends is a tribute to Adam's prized wit, empathetic nature, and love of good times. A celebration of Adam's life will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Varone Market Venue, 1800 West 33 Avenue, 80211. Adam is being remembered by contributions to the Cherry Creek Schools Foundation: htpps://secure.qgiv.com/for/ccsf. By selecting "other" and including Adam Nagle in "dedicate this gift" comments, you can be assured the funds will be designated to the school programs most beloved by Adam. If you are wondering what else you can do in Adam's memory, please make a plan to vote on November 8. Adam would love that.

