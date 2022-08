NACHAND, Linda Purdy



11/4/1948 - 7/29/2022



Linda was born in Louisville, KY, on November 4, 1948, and died in Colorado Springs, CO, on July 29, 2022. She was 73 years old. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Roy, two sons, Chris and Adam, and five grandchildren. For more information, visit www.shrineofremembrance.com .