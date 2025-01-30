Mygrants, Thomas Robert



76, passed away January 2025 after a battle with uveal melanoma. Tom was born in Hammond, Indiana to Robert, a schoolteacher, and Agnes, a librarian. He was raised in Dyer, Indiana where he was a member of the last graduating class of Dyer Central High School. He went on to graduate from Indiana State University with a degree in History and English, where he was also a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Tom enjoyed many sports including football, basketball, baseball, and golf. In January 1972, Tom joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as a clerk in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) in Washington DC. He was later sworn in as a Special Agent (SA) with the FBI in June 1975 and was assigned to the New York City office working organized crime and foreign counterintelligence. He was later transferred to the Dayton, Ohio office in April 1981 and worked criminal matters at Wright Patt Air Force Base. In 1991, he was assigned to a task force with the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission. It was one of the most satisfying assignments of his career, working with many local, county, state and federal officers. He remained on this task force until his retirement in October 2005. From 2006 until 2016, he worked as a Special Investigator in the Consumer Fraud Unit with the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. He then went back to work for the FBI, conducting background investigations on prospective employees and task force officers. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Vickie, and his two wonderful daughters - Carly Folk (Michael) and Ali Sabert (Nick) along with his 3 adored grandchildren - Palmer, Thomson, and Scottie. Tom found immense joy and pride following Carly and Ali through their school activities, sports, and academic achievements where he was able to make many great friends. Tom took up beekeeping which he enjoyed for the last six years giving away lots of honey to friends, neighbors, and family. He was also an avid UD basketball fan and attended many games. Tom lived his life trying to follow the Golden Rule, stating that life's situations take on a different perspective when you put yourself in the other person's shoes. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Routsong Funeral Home (2100 E Stroop Road, Dayton, Ohio 45429). A Mass will take place on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church (4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, Ohio 45429). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's memory supporting Uveal Melanoma research at Jefferson Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center. Please visit jefferson.edu/supportuvealmelanoma and select "Make Your Gift a Tribute" in Tom's name. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com