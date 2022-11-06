MYERS, Sondra Gayle



Age 75, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully November 3, 2022, at home with family. She was born on December 8, 1946, in Middletown, Ohio. Preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Mable Manns, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, and a daughter-in-law. Survived by her husband Robert Myers of 59 years, loving mother of Robbie Myers, Jeff (Cindy) Myers, David Myers (Scott Long), John (Tina) Myers, sister Tammy (Jim) Wenzel, seven grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to a local hospice. Private services will be made at a later date.

