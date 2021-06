MYERS, Jr., Samuel



Samuel Myers, Jr. was born in Dayton, Ohio, September 3, 1961, to Margaret Louise and Samuel Myers Sr. He separated this life June 14, 2021, at the age of 59, with a lengthy illness. A Celebration of Life service will be held to honor Junior's life Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Dayton Firefighters Activity Center on 3616 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424, starting at 2 PM. Please wear Pittsburgh Steelers colors or come as you are.