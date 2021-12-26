MYERS, Marjorie

MYERS (Bussdicker),



Marjorie Carol



97, of Newark, passed away December 11, 2021, one day shy of her 98th birthday. Marge was born December 12, 1923, to Hazel DeVeny Bussdicker and Roger Bussdicker in Dayton, Ohio.



Marge went to Steele High School in Dayton and held a bachelor's degree in business administration from Bowling Green State University. She was a life-long member of Grace United Methodist Church. Her various jobs included work at Twyman Films, Dayton Public Schools, Grace United Methodist Church, Standard Molding, and National Cash Register.



Marge lived a full, rich life and was happiest when she was helping others. She was a wonderful mother-in-law, quickly and unconditionally embracing her children's spouses. She



volunteered at Ronald McDonald House, as an accompanist for Grace United Methodist Church, and at Loos Elementary School. She loved gardening, card playing, knitting, reading, and playing piano — especially duets with her daughter and granddaughters.



Marge was predeceased by her daughter Susan Beth Myers, her son David Matthews Myers, and grandson George Austin Snyder III. She is survived by her son Jeffrey Paul (Kris) Myers, daughter Ann Marie (George) Myers Snyder, daughter-in-law Patricia (Dave) Marshall Myers, four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



Her generosity extended even into death as she donated her body to the medical school at Wright State University in



Dayton.



A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Ronald McDonald House (RMHC DAYTON, 555 Valley Street, Dayton, OH 45404).

