MYERS, Charles David



Lifetime civil rights activist, and retired Cox WHIO-TV reporter, photographer, editor, and producer Charles David Myers, age 81 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Mc Kinney, Texas.



David was born in Noblesville, Indiana, on February 29, 1941, to the late John William Myers and Mary Walter Carmichael Myers. He was a 1958 graduate of Noblesville High School in Noblesville, Indiana. David went on to Central State University in 1958, where he met his wife of nearly 56 years, Winonah Margaret Beamer.



In May, 1961, David joined a group of college students in Mississippi to fight for desegregation and one month later, his future wife, joined in the Civil Rights efforts. They were married at the home of Dr. Ralph and Lila Templin on April 7, 1962.



David was preceded in death by his wife Winonah; his parents, John and Mary Myers; sisters, Geraldine Bryant and Avis Boles.



David is survived by his three daughters, Robin Riddle, Erin Rosiello and Jessica Gitzinger and beloved grandchildren



Ashley Wassenich, Nicole Rosiello and Benjamin Gitzinger, brothers John and William Myers, and sister Donita Hiatt.



A Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 23, at the Calvary Baptist Church, 197 S 9th St, Noblesville, IN 46060.



Pastor Rick Bell will officiate the services. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Forest Park Inn, 701



Cicero Rd in Noblesville.

