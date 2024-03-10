Must, Vickie



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Vickie Rochette Must. On Saturday, February 17th she peacefully passed away after a long battle with illness. She was surrounded by her loving husband, Burt and her three children, Debbie Murray (David), Missy Sherwin (Tim) and Dave Must (Jamie). She is survived by her brother Leonard. She was an exceptionally devoted grandmother to Graeme, Max, Quinn, Oliver, Abby, Teddy, Charlie, and Brigid. She lived an extraordinary and fulfilling life spanning 85 years. Her entire life was devoted to her family, friends and community. She was an exceptionally loving, nurturing and thoughtful person who was adored by everyone who knew her. Her unwavering generosity, selflessness, understated elegance and warmth were known by many.



Born on October 21, 1938 in Arlington, MA Vickie grew up with her mother Veda Rochette and her brother Leonard in Newton, MA. She attended the University of Massachusetts and graduated with a degree in Nutrition and Dietetics. She was rewarded for her collegiate excellence by being chosen for Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. She interned as a dietician at the University of Cincinnati where she met her husband, Burt, a junior in medical school in 1961. They were married in October of 1962. She had a very accomplished career in dietetics and had the privilege of working for NASA on Metabolic Research for the Gemini and Apollo programs. She raised her children with Burt in Dayton Ohio where she was very involved with the Women's Auxiliary of the Montgomery County Medical Society, School PTA organizations and numerous other groups. Vickie and Burt moved to Hilton Head, SC after Burt retired and they joined the community at Colleton River in 1997. In retirement, Burt and Vickie truly enjoyed traveling and exploring. Together they traveled to 98 countries, including a cruise around the world. She was an avid bridge player and a voracious reader. A terrific athlete, she enjoyed playing golf and tennis. She combined her love of companionship and competition by founding a bridge group, a golf group and a book club; all of which continue to meet today. A consummate hostess, Vickie loved bringing friends and family together. She enjoyed baking and cooking and could always be counted on to help out a neighbor with a delicious meal or a baked treat. She was a prolific crossword puzzler and thoroughly delighted in word games. Her extraordinary organizational skills kept her family and friends constantly in the know and up to date.



Vickie was a spectacularly devoted wife and mother. She excelled at all things and has left a lasting mark on the lives of all who knew her. Vickie leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion that will continue to inspire us all.



A memorial program will be held Saturday, April 13th, 1:00 - 3:00 at the David Cemetery Gathering Room, 4600 Mad River Road, Kettering Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to:



Boonshoft Medical School Student Scholarship Fund, Wright State Physicians Health Center, 725 University Blvd. Dayton, OH 45435



OR Intrepid Healthcare Services, 75 A Towne Drive, Suite B, Bluffton, SC 29910 or https://donate.nationalhospicefoundation.org/Intrepid.



