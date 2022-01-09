MUSIC, Imogene

MUSIC (Clark), Imogene "Jeannie"



Age 86 of Brookville, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2022. She was born on May 7, 1935, in Drift, Kentucky, to the late Jesse and Eva (Allen) Clark. Jeannie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her focus was always family first. She taught them the importance of strong values, love and was adored by all who knew her. She was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan and rarely missed watching a



basketball game. She enjoyed the many sporting events of her two sons, Dan and Scott and later her grandchildren. She had a passionate love of music and could be heard singing whether in her home or on her patio. Jeannie retired after 19 years at Friendship Village in Dayton Ohio. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Fred Music, sisters, Love Clark, Otellia Estepp, Lanna Winslow, and Ruby Blackburn, brothers Walter Clark and Graden Clark. Jeannie is survived by her sister Lois McGalliard of Hilliard, Ohio, daughters, Sabrina (Jeffery) Westerman of Gahanna, Ohio, Mona (Tom) Kindell of Greenville, Ohio, Melissa (Hal) Perry of Hermitage, Tennessee, sons, Dan (Shelly) Music of Brookville, and Walter Scott (Belinda) Caudill of Brookville, Ohio. Jeannie was blessed with eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held later with immediate family. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

