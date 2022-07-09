MUSE, Ensel



Ensel Muse passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at the age of 95. He passed on leaving his son Larry (wife Linda), grandsons Jordan (wife Laura) and Anderson (wife Sherri), and great-grandchildren Alex, Avery and Violet. The only relative of his generation surviving is his younger brother Winfred, in Lancaster, Kentucky. His wife of 76 years (Dorothy) predeceased him in 2021. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1945 and was intended to be part of the invasion of Japan but the peace treaty with Japan was signed as he was on the ship near the Philippines. He spent a year in Japan before returning home. He retired from the Formica Corporation as Director of Quality Control, after starting out on the line cutting 4' x 8' laminated panels. He then owned Muse's Food Market in Norwood, Ohio, for years before moving to Versailles, Indiana, to farm full time. He was very active in church and served as a Deacon in the Cheviot Baptist Church. He felt he had some success in business because he believed in agreements where both sides came away satisfied. As a result, a lot of people he did business with became valued friends. Family will gather for a private celebration and remembrance of his life. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org). Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com