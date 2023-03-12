Murray , Mary Annette



Mary Annette Murray, age 62 passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at Embassy of Lebanon. She was born March 1, 1961 in Middletown, OH to Claude and Janice (Siler) English. She had a great sense of humor, liked to crotchet, and had a big heart. She will be deeply missed. Mary is survived by her siblings, Roger Elam, John (Tammra) English, Terri (Glenn) Fink, Janet English, and Kevin (Paula Dixon) English; special cousin, Juanita Adkins. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Peggy Ann English and Carolyn Sue Haddix; brother, Claude William English Jr. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



