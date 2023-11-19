Murray, Linda Sue



Murray, Linda Sue, 80, of Springfield, passed away on September 2, 2023 (after several years battle with Alzheimer's) at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in the Virgin Islands. Linda was born August 12th, 1943 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Edwin and Violet (Green) Roach. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1961 and married her high school sweetheart, Edward Murray, on April 4th, 1964. They spent 56 years of marriage together until Eddie's passing in 2020. After graduating, Linda went to work for Olan Mills Portrait Studios. Linda worked for 30 years until her retirement in 1997. Throughout her years she held many titles starting as a clerk typist to retiring as the Payroll Manager. Linda formed many lasting relationships with her coworkers and had many fond memories of her years working for her only employer. After retirement Linda loved being a grandmother and attending her grandson's many sporting events. Linda enjoyed watching football and never missed her Buckeyes or Bengals. More than anything, Linda had a love of the sun, sand and sea and cherished her and Eddie's many sunny vacations. Ironically Linda spent her last three years in St. Thomas soaking up the sun and ocean breeze as a true island girl. Linda passed peacefully with family at her side. Linda is survived by her son, Jeffrey Murray of Springfield, Ohio; her daughter, Susan (Marvin) Vaughan of St. Thomas, USVI; her grandson, Joseph Quisenberry of Springfield, Ohio; and her two nieces, Dea (Stan) Singleton and Dawn (Wes) Morrow. In addition to her parents, Linda was proceeded in death by her husband, Edward Murray; and her sister, Carolyn Srodek. A Celebration of Linda's life will be held on November 24 at 11:00 am in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Donations can made in Linda's name to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.



