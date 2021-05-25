springfield-news-sun logo
X

MURRAY, Donna

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MURRAY, Donna

Age 67, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Robert Jackson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View

Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top