MURRAY, Donna



Age 67, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Robert Jackson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View



Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

