MURRAY, Denise Anne



Beloved wife of the late Michael L. Murray, passed unexpectedly on August 12, 2022. Denise was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on January 12, 1956, and retired from Ameritas. Survived by her loving sister, Leslie Hatfield Reck; six cousins; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; also survived by other extended family and a host of friends. Preceded in death by her parents, husband and her infant brother. A visitation will be held for Denise on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10:00AM until time of the funeral service at 12:00PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, (7345 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231).

