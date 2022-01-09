MURRAY, Cathy Lynn



63, of Urbana, passed away December 30, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born October 8. 1958, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Frank E. And Mabel (Davis) Pearson. Cathy enjoyed the outdoors especially her garden, her flowers and caring for her yard. Her favorite past time was spending time with her grandchildren. She had volunteered with the Cub Scouts. Survivors include two children; Angela Murray and Eric (Esther) Murray, three grandchildren; Titus, Isaac and Fiona, nephew; David Pearson, great nephew; Bradley McPherson, great niece; Hailey McPherson and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; Russell Eugene Murray in 2003, siblings; Jack, Connie and Bruce and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Thursday in the JONES-



KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial services will be held at 7:00PM with Pastor Derrick Fetz officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

