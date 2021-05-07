MURPHY, Scott Edward



Age 53 of Hamilton, Ohio, left us on May 3, 2021. His fight is over, there is no more pain. Scott loved fishing, working, and his dog Kidd. He was born June 23, 1967, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Jean Murphy and Dennis Susanka.



He is preceded in death by his father Dennis Susanka; both set's of grandparents, and many other family members.



He is survived by his mother Jean Murphy; his sister Sandy Rizo; two nieces, Kelly Begley and Maxime Bell, and a nephew Greg Bell; He also leaves behind 10 great-nieces and nephews from Hamilton, Ohio, whom he dearly loves.



www.herbwalker.com