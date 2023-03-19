Murphy (Daley), Rosemary Anne



Rosemary Anne Daley Murphy, formerly of Dayton, died February 8 in Phoenix, Arizona after a short illness. She was born on August 18, 1935 in Cleveland to Emmett and Anne Daley. Rosemary graduated from Julienne High School in 1953, entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and taught in elementary school for 18 years. She taught in Phoenix public schools for another 22 years before retiring. With her husband, William D. Murphy, Rosemary travelled the world - Europe, Thailand, China, Nepal, Iceland, Canada, Russia, Mexico, Chile, Argentine, Brazil, China, Costa Rica, Columbia, Panama, Puerto Rico and Alaska. After her husband's death, she became a leader and workshop presenter for Theresians International to develop faith-sharing communities and empower women in Ghana, the Philippines, Thailand, Haiti, Mexico, Australia, and several states in the United States.



Rosemary is survived by a brother, Bob Daley (Berneta); a sister, Helen Macbeth (Bill); eight nieces, Marianne Cameron; Jan Wooles, Jackie D'Aurora, Judy Perhamus Perry, Jeanne Rhodes, Julie Macbeth, Barbara Crosbee, and Molly Thomas; three nephews, John Daley, Bill Macbeth, and Mike Daley; and countless relatives and friends.



With Rev. Fr. Jerry Haemmerle as celebrant, a Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 14, at the Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, in Centerville.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 701 E. Columbia Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45415 or Theresians International, 525 N. Main Street, #28, Elburn, Illinois. 60019

