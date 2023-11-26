Murphy, Marilyn S.



Marilyn Sue Murphy, 77, of Xenia, died on November 11, 2023. She was born November 28, 1945 in Springfield (OH). She graduated from Cedarville High School and Miami-Jacobs Career College. The job she loved was driving a school bus for Greene County Board of MRDD. She also worked for Macy's financial statements division for more than 20 years. She attended Ledbetter Road Church of God in Xenia (OH).



Marilyn is survived by her sister Kay Shively (Fred) (Beaverton, OH); brother Dale Murphy (Ruth) (Sidney, OH); nephews Kevin Shively (Tanya) (Trumbull, CT) and Mark Shively (Sunshine) (Beaverton, OR); great-nephew Julian and three great-nieces Alison, Leilani, and Kiana. Also surviving are her special family members Duane, DeAnna, and Taylor Ibert, Tonya Tackett, and Shelli Ryder.



Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents John and Lorraine Murphy and her brother Donald Murphy.



Marilyn requested that there be no funeral.



Instead, friends and family are invited to a virtual gathering online to share memories of her. The gathering will be hosted on Sunday at 3:00 PM Eastern standard time. For information on participating in the virtual gathering, please send a request by email to kshively@gmail.com.



The family is being assisted by McColaugh Funeral Home in Xenia.



