MURPHY, Linda Sue



Age 74, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. She retired from Heartland of Kettering after 35 years. Linda is survived by her daughter, Roselynda K, grandchildren, Melynn, Ameslee and Xander. Private family services. For



