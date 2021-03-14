MUNN, Maxine

MUNN (Loomis), Maxine P.



Age 95 of Brookville, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her children: Gary Munn of Brookville, Phyllis (Mike) Schindler of Brookville, Douglas (Jackie) Munn of Brookville, Nancy (Bill) Romine of Kettering, Jim Munn of Clayton, Sue Munn of Brookville, 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Wayne Munn, parents: Joshua and Edna



(Downing) Loomis, brother: Junior Loomis and sisters: Rebecca Hemmelgarn, Freda Kochersperger and Betty Walker. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

