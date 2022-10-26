MUMFORD, Linda Ann



CHICAGO, IL – Linda Ann Mumford, nee Perkins, age, 82 of Tipp City, OH, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022. She is survived by her sister, Judith Eppich, nee Perkins, and husband, Kenneth Eppich; both of Milford, OH; Linda is preceded in death by her beloved husband James D. Mumford, daughter Michelle Pacocha, nee Mumford, and infant son, Jimmy Mumford. She will be missed by her son-in-law Benedict Pacocha and grandchildren Anna and Alec, Chicago, IL. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. During her life, Linda taught business and secretarial practices at Vandalia High School in Ohio; and was a secretary with Monsanto Corporation. She enjoyed many crafting hobbies, decorating, and collecting antiques.



Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City, OH.



