Mullins, Sherman Jr. "Pat"



Pat Mullins Jr., age 86, born in Harlan, Kentucky and residing in Huber Heights, Ohio most of his life, moved from this earthly home to his heavenly home on Thursday, June 20th, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pat Mullins Sr. & Leota Mullins. Pat's memory is honored and kept alive by his daughter, Shari Mullins; his son, Scott Mullins; granddaughter, Shauna (Luke) Garlow; grandsons, Jeremy (Serena) Thompson and Jesse (Amy) Thompson; great-granddaughter, Natalie Mullins; two great-grandsons, Max & Sam Thompson; his sister, Norma Clark; and two nieces, Jackie Cameron and Donna Hank. Pat was retired from the Springfield News & Sun, where he was a typeset plate and digital color photo technician. Pat's life was rich with hobbies. He loved family vacations at Cumberland Lake, where he enjoyed camping, boating, water skiing, and fishing. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing, NASCAR, motorcycle riding, and watching sporting events where he cheered on his beloved Kentucky Wildcat basketball team. He will be greatly missed by all his extended family and many special friends. Everyone is invited to attend a graveside service at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N Dixie Drive, in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday, July 8th, 2024 at 11:00 am. Contributions in Pat's memory may be made to Vancrest of New Carlisle. To share a memory or leave a special message for Pat's family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



