MULLINS, Marie



Marie Mullins passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was born in Rockcastle County, Kentucky, on June 10, 1926, to parents Shelly and Elizabeth Mullins of Climax,



Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her husband, James



David Mullins; daughter, Elaina Kohl; son, Philip Mullins; and many family members. Her living sons are David Mullins and wife Connie; David's daughter, Amy Richissin and husband Ted; Amy's children Courtney Johnson and Harry, Brian;



David's son, Brian Mullins and wife Nichole; children, Andrew and Maggie, son Caleb. Steven and his wife Jodi Mullins, daughters, Gabbie and Sadie. Her son Pastor Dan Mullins and wife Edie; Angela and Dennis Huff; children, Kayla and Mathew; Crystal Thompson and Tom Meininger; children,



Katie and Evan Thompson; their father, Edwin Thompson. Elaina Gary Kohl, deceased; son, Nick Kohl and wife Benda. Phillip Mullins, wife Shane; daughter, Jacqueline Wilhoite and husband James. Also, a number great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Marie was a devoted wife and mother who loved the Lord and served him all of her days. She had a sense of humor and yet could be the strict mother she needed to be to keep her 4 children in line. She was a member of The Gathering Place Baptist Church and taught Sunday school for many years. She worked at Rikes, Lazurus, and Elder Beerman's department stores in the women's clothes department. Her wisdom imparted to all who knew her was simply "only what you have done for Christ will remain when you are gone". Her treasure is in Heaven and what remains is all the lives she touched with her love and faith. Visitation will take place on Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 2:00 pm until the start of service at 4:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio. Graveside service will take place at 11:00 am on



Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at David's Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

