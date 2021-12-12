MULLINS, James

MULLINS, Jr., James



JAMES MULLINS JR. (Bo, Julio & Bubba), beloved husband,



father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son, age 53, of



Urbana, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, December 4, 2021, after a courageous battle with COVID-19. He was born on March 14, 1968, in Springfield, the son of James and



Betty (Diffendal) Mullins Sr. James was a man of integrity and was loyal to all, whether at work, with family or his friends. He loved his family more than anything. Jim loved



going to the track and to car shows. He loved fishing and working on cars, especially his 1955 Chevy. Jim was a jokester, and loved to laugh and whistle. He worked loyally for the past 18 years at The Champion Company. He is deeply missed



already. Jim was preceded in death by his dad, Jim Mullins Sr.; two grandchildren; older sister, Linda Waskom; niece, Michele Knight; mother-in-law, Judy Farmer; fathers-in-law, Larry A. Farmer and James L. Malone along with a brother-in-law, Jim Malone. James leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 39 years, Janice (Malone) Mullins; daughter, Ashley (Jason) Donnaker; son, James "Drew" (Brittany) Mullins; mother,



Betty Mullins; siblings, Pat (Wayne) Sexton, Mark (Kim)



Mullins, Angel (Charlie) Anthony; brothers-in-law, Phil Waskom and John (Christine) Malone; grandchildren, J.J. and Laurali Donnaker, Parker and Dixie Mullins, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 5-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday at 10 am with Pastor Rick Smith and Chaplain and son-in-law Jason Donnaker officiating. Jim will be laid to rest at Ferncliff



Cemetery. The family kindly requests the visitors wear a mask to the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



