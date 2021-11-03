MULLINS, Betty

MULLINS (Carroll), Betty



Age 87, of Middletown, Ohio, passed Monday, November 1, 2021, at Otterbein of Middletown. Survivors include three sons and four daughters. Visitation will be Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the First Pentecostal Church of God, 3100 Finley St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Charleen Allen officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary with survivors listed may be seen at www.herr-riggs.com. Also condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

