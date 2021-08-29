MUENCH, Mary Ellen



77, of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at her home after her fourth fight with Cancer. She was born



to Charles and Margaret McClellan on Feb. 11, 1944, in Dayton, OH. Mary Ellen spent the 60 years between 1949 and 2009 in school. She attended Queen of Martyrs, Julienne High School and the University of Dayton where she received her BA of Education. Mary Ellen went on to teach at St. Rita Catholic School for 39 years and 5 more years as a teacher's aide. After she retired she volunteered at St. Christopher Catholic School for 8 years as well as teaching her grandson at home throughout last year's pandemic. Besides teaching, she loved to read, tend to her flowers, make crafts, play games, travel and spend time with family and friends, especially her grandson, Fritz! Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margaret McClellan; her husband, Charles L. Muench; 5 brothers, John, Tom, Donald, Daniel and Fritz McClellan and sister, Patricia Wade; Survived by her daughter, Sarah Muench and her husband Chatam Miracle; grandson, Fritz Patrick Jacobs; 45 nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews; many cousins, extended family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 5401 N. Main St., Dayton. Fr. Gene Schnitke, C.PP.S., celebrant. Cremation to follow. The family will receive friends Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., prior to the mass, at the church. Masks are required for in person entry to visitation and funeral. During life, Mary Ellen was very concerned with the risk of Covid 19 and would not want anyone to get sick during her farewell. Wipes and hand sanitizer will be provided. Social distancing is encouraged. The funeral will be streamed online so individuals have the option to join safely from home. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

